Look-East to Look-West: India’s foreign policy has come a long way

In the early nineties, India had embarked on a look-east policy to cultivate extensive economic and strategic relations with the nations of Southeast Asia to bolster its standing as a regional power and a counterweight to the strategic influence of the People's Republic of China. Thirty years later, the same imperative — that is countering China’s dominance and increasing its heft in the Asia-Pacific region — is prompting New Delhi to recalibrate its foreign policy with a perceptible look-west stance. India's...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: RBI plays catch-up
May 4, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: HDFC says it with Q4, auto sales falter, how to build volatility, the Economic Recovery Tracker and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers