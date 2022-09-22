English
    Liquidity and RBI: A face-off!

    The drop in liquidity is also contributed by RBI’s heavy interventions in the foreign exchange market, as when it sells dollars in the currency market in order to prevent excessive volatility in the exchange rate, the central bank passively pulls out the rupee liquidity from the system, creating a liquidity shortage. 

    Amit Pabari
    September 22, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
    According to the Reserve Bank of India, India's banking system liquidity has slipped into deficit for the first time in nearly 40 months to a low of Rs. 21,873 crores, from a surplus of Rs. 8 lakh crores almost a year back. That's a significant fall in the RBI's surplus liquidity in the banking sytem. A liquidity crisis means a scarcity of the two main sources of liquidity in the economy i.e. bank loans and the commercial paper market.

