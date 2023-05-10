King Dollar and Queen Gold are here to stay

Gold has been playing a part in the de-dollarisation moves of central banks and governments. (File photo/iStock)

Highlights: Gold is a top-performing asset since collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, rising 9 percent HSBC poll of 83 central banks found more than two-thirds expect increase in gold holdings Depth of US economy, military might, share in cross border transactions all ensure the dollar’s supremacy US debt ceiling posturing, huge treasury debt have irked dollar investors Changing geopolitics, digitisation, polarised US politics could chip away at the dollar’s strength Don’t believe the stories of the falling relevance of the US dollar or of...