Justice denied, for the most part 

Overcrowded prisons are a health hazard and offer little by way of vocational training to help the undertrials earn a living after release

Highlights The India Justice Report 2022 presents a grim picture of the state of justice in the country Over half of jails in India are overcrowded Inmates awaiting trial for petty crimes continue to be denied bail and languish in prison Karnataka has shown that prison reform is possible Between 2020 and 2022 the number of pending cases before high courts rose from 41 million to 49 million There is a dark cloud hanging over the country as well as a silver lining to it....