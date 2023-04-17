Justice denied, for the most part 

Highlights The India Justice Report 2022 presents a grim picture of the state of justice in the country Over half of jails in India are overcrowded Inmates awaiting trial for petty crimes continue to be denied bail and languish in prison Karnataka has shown that prison reform is possible Between 2020 and 2022 the number of pending cases before high courts rose from 41 million to 49 million There is a dark cloud hanging over the country as well as a silver lining to it....
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation buckles, time to pivot?
Apr 13, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: CPEC a metaphor for Pakistan’s failings, slump in demand for PCs will hurt Ch...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers