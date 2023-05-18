English
    Joe Biden is forced to pivot back to a divided home front

    Biden’s aim of creating a counterweight strategic trade alliance to China has consistently struggled against his domestic imperatives

    Financial Times
    May 18, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Joe Biden will return to Washington to fix the debt-ceiling stand-off in Congress. (Image source: Bloomberg)

    Alan Beattie It’s not the first time a White House pivot to Asia has fallen victim to events. Barack Obama tried to end the habit of US presidents spending all their foreign policy energy in the Middle East, only to be swamped by the spread of the Islamist militant group Isis and the civil war in Syria. This week, Joe Biden has been distracted by events even closer to home, specifically that troubled enclave of partisan strife known as Capitol...

