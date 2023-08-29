It’s time new age traders woke up and smelt the coffee

As average skill levels of market participants rose, the low hanging fruit (easier profits) started getting scarce.

The year 2020 was a watershed year for financial markets worldwide. The markets saw transformation that would have ordinarily taken decades occurring in a year. Central banks worldwide resorted to easy money policies and flooded the markets with liquidity. This was to quell any nervousness brought upon by worldwide lockdowns. So successful was the strategy that financial markets zoomed inspite of manufacturing declining to a trickle. Naturally, this phenomena attracted newer participants, especially younger traders who felt financial markets were...