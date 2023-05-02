It’s good to be JP Morgan

May 2, 2023 / 12:08 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

JPMorgan has paid $183.4bn in cash and assumed liabilities for $185.8bn in assets, hence the “modest” accounting gain of a few billion dollars.

Robert Armstrong and Ethan Wu Good morning. The debt ceiling cliff-edge is but one month away, according to Janet Yellen. Luckily, having a looming disaster with a deadline attached is precisely when “Washington’s at its best”, in the words of one senator. If doing the bare minimum just in time is Washington’s best, we shudder to imagine its worst. Email us: robert.armstrong@ft.com and ethan.wu@ft.com. Jamie Dimon gets a bargain You know that JPMorgan got a great deal on First Republic because they...