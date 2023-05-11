It is advantage Congress in Karnataka exit polls

While two major exit polls predicted Congress's return to power with a majority, a third predicted a majority for the BJP.

More than a dozen exit polls failed to give a clear picture about the outcome of the Karnataka Assembly elections. While two major polls predicted a Congress return to power with a majority, a third predicted a majority for the BJP. But as if some hidden formula was at work, all other polls only predicted a hung assembly as a poll of polls – an average of all the exit polls – placed the Congress at 100 and the...