IT companies find themselves in the middle of a perfect storm

To make money, IT companies have to pivot and navigate these cycles as technologies gradually come into the radar

Barring a handful that build products for a global market or conduct research, most information technology (IT) companies in India are glorified body shops that buy talent on the low in India and sell their services at a higher cost elsewhere. While there’s nothing wrong with this model, as the industry employs many and bolsters our foreign reserves (forex), but like everything in life, it does have an expiry date. In the 1980s, skills like dBase, Mainframes, and COBOL were...