English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Is the Japanese miracle coming to an end?

    More than concerns over the fiscal deficit numbers per se, the challenges for Japan lie in the short-term international economic environment and more importantly, the chronic, long-term structural issues that Japan confronts

    Sashi Sivramkrishna
    November 02, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST
    Is the Japanese miracle coming to an end?

    (Representative image: Reuters)

    Highlights The yen has depreciated sharply this year against the dollar As a result, imported inflation has gone up The Japanese government has gone in for fiscal stimulus to protect people against the rise in the cost of living Inflation would be kept in check through subsidies on household electricity bills and gasoline prices, enabling the BoJ to maintain its low interest rate policy The short-term problems could be the last straw for Japan’s sclerotic economy With the yen depreciating by some 30 percent this...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | As L&T orders roll, tide turns for private capex

      Nov 1, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: MNC's should ensure global product standards, Russia backtracks from Black Sea grains' export deal, bond markets may trigger next decline, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers