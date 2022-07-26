English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Is the dollar about to take a turn?

    If the economy and inflation weaken, the Fed is likely to pause and the US currency will reverse direction 

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Jul 26, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Is the dollar about to take a turn?

    (Representational image: Chris Briggs via Unsplash)

    Barry Eichengreen The dollar has had a spectacular run, having risen more than 10 per cent against other major currencies since the start of the year. Actually, not a few governments and central banks would prefer the adjective “disastrous” to “spectacular”. For developing countries, from Sri Lanka to Argentina, the greenback’s rise has made servicing dollar-denominated debts, already a difficult task, essentially impossible. For emerging markets such as Chile that are not heavily saddled with debts, it has raised inflation by increasing...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Are emerging markets emerging stronger?

      Jul 25, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Infosys in watchful mode, what poured cold water on Kotak Bank, Kissinger red flags US’ China policy, reality does for startups and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers