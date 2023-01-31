English
    Technology, the creator of the Indian middle class dream, may now end it

    The current bout of layoffs among tech companies may be just a cyclical phenomenon, but looming ahead is the nightmare of artificial intelligence making hundreds of thousands of coders redundant 

    Subir Roy
    January 31, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST
    The key issue is whether the layoffs are a part of the ups and downs integral to business cycles or whether there is a deeper force at play

    From the last decade of the last century, the Indian middle class had before it a bright new horizon. Instead of relying solely on doing well in civil service examinations and landing government jobs, youngsters found they could acquire an engineering degree and land a job in information technology. TCS, Infosys and Wipro had jobs for youngsters not just in India but across the world too at client sites. Today there is a strange dichotomy. India is seeking to lead...

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Getting the consumption engine to hum again

      Jan 30, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China’s aggression poses tactical challenge, fintech sector's expectations fr...

