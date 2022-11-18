English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: Is The Stock Market Peaking Out?
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Is G20 veering away from its original mandate?

    The just-concluded Bali summit fails to put behind war worries and draw up a concrete action plan to mitigate the economic constraints that the world is facing today. Can India’s presidency set a practical agenda for the bloc?

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    November 18, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
    Is G20 veering away from its original mandate?

    The tree planting came after Biden's emergency G-7 and NATO meeting, after the Polish government said a Russian-made missile had exploded in eastern Poland. (Image: AP)

    Highlights G20 declaration after Bali summit prioritises war concerns World leaders spend more time discussing security issues Immediate economic issues get little attention G20 is not meant to be a forum for geopolitics Bali communique replete with promises on economic issues But a concrete action plan missing Is the grouping losing its focus and purpose? The focus, more than the content, of the Bali Leaders’ Declaration betrays the shifting priorities of the G20 (Group of Twenty) nations in an uncertain world. A forum for the world’s major developed...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A small step for mobile chargers, but a big gain for interoperability

      Nov 17, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Employment in India grew during pandemic, startups battle against large incumbents, a habit that can improve your trading returns, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers