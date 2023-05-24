IRB Infra's Q4 results offer insights into the country’s road sector

Robust order book was IBR’s Q4FY2023 results’ highlight EPC execution and toll improvement mirrors positives of road sector Delays and cost uncertainties can be weathered only by large entities BOT, EPC and TOT awards in coming months are favourable for IRB Retail investor interest is weak due to uncertainties in sector IBR Infrastructure Developers Ltd and group companies have been trendsetters in the country’s private sector participation in roads and infrastructure development. Being one of the earliest and largest in the sector, the...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Divi's Labs Q4 stokes revival hopes
May 23, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China looks to dominate rare-earth magnet technology, a bleak outlook for metal...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers