IRB Infra's Q4 results offer insights into the country’s road sector

Robust order book was IBR’s Q4FY2023 results’ highlight EPC execution and toll improvement mirrors positives of road sector Delays and cost uncertainties can be weathered only by large entities BOT, EPC and TOT awards in coming months are favourable for IRB Retail investor interest is weak due to uncertainties in sector IBR Infrastructure Developers Ltd and group companies have been trendsetters in the country’s private sector participation in roads and infrastructure development. Being one of the earliest and largest in the sector, the...