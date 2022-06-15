English
    IPL -- the cash cow of Indian sports

    The IPL is now the world’s second biggest sports media property, after the National Football League in the US

    June 15, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
    As per reports, the two winning bidders are US-owned Disney for broadcasting rights (about Rs 23,575 cr) and Viacom-18 (about Rs 23,758 cr) for the digital rights. (Representative Image: IPL)

    Nitin Menon & Vivek Menon This time around, the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights have been sold for a staggering Rs 48,000 crore and some pocket change for the 2023-27 cycle. As per reports, the two winning bidders are US-owned Disney for broadcasting rights (about Rs 23,575 cr) and Viacom-18 (about Rs 23,758 cr) for the digital rights. Disney retains the broadcasting rights and would continue to maintain their pole position in broadcasting. On the other hand, James Murdoch’s aggressive...

