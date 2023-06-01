Investors turn to AI-guided dealmaking to gain edge over rivals

Jun 1, 2023 / 11:29 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

The increased use of AI in investment has raised questions over the traditional roles of human relationships and judgment in the sector

Cristina Criddle in London and George Hammond in San Francisco Venture capital funds, private equity groups and accountancy firms are using the latest artificial intelligence to pick acquisition targets and start-ups for investment, betting the technology can give them an edge over rivals. Big Four accountant KPMG, hedge fund Coatue and venture capital firm Headline are among those using the latest AI tools to advise clients and help guide their dealmaking. With investors under pressure to identify the next high-growth start-up at...