Investors should take cues from the Fed’s approach

US Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

All eyes were on the US Federal Reserve as it met amid bank struggles which are threatening to trigger a systemic crisis. Expectations had swayed wildly since the last Fed meet. What started off as some sections of the market expecting a 50-bps hike following Powell’s hawkish commentary last time around, quickly mellowed into consensus expectations of a 25-bps hike. Some segments of the market even started rooting for a pause due to recent troubles faced by banks. As...