Investors pivot from value stocks as recession fears ‘haunt’ markets

Chris Flood Big investors have over the past two months bought up shares in companies with strong growth prospects over cheaper value stocks in an abrupt reversal driven by shifting views on interest rates, inflation and the threat of a US recession. US value strategies, which look for inexpensively priced companies based on measures such as profits, cash flows or book value, have lagged since mid-June when the blue-chip S&P 500 index began to rebound from its low point this year,...