Interview | We see green shoots in private capex, a key part of our business: Venu Nuguri of Hitachi Energy

As India takes rapid strides towards clean power, Hitachi Energy India is ready to plug into this huge opportunity. The company, which was hived off from parent ABB and got locally listed as ABB Power Products and Systems India last year, straddles the entire power ecosystem, and is focusing on high-growth areas, according to Venu Nuguri, MD & CEO of Hitachi Energy (India and South Asia). Disclosing that Hitachi Energy’s orders during the September quarter were 10 per cent...