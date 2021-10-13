India’s urban growth engine may stutter if power shortage worsens

(Representative image)

The country remains poised on the brink of an energy crisis with power cuts being apprehended for the last few days. But these outages are yet to arrive. This is best represented by Maharashtra and its capital city Mumbai, the leading financial and business location in the country and the foremost home of the services sector. Thirteen units of the seven power plants of the state’s power utility MSEDCL have had to be shut down but its chief has assured...