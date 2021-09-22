India's pharma space normalising, US market needs to step up

The easing rate of COVID-19 infections is bringing relief to pharmaceutical companies as well. The Indian pharmaceutical market, whose growth slumped to 2 percent last fiscal, is seeing impressive recovery. Sales in August are up 17.7 percent and in July the domestic market grew by 13.7 percent. The sales figures are partly boosted by favourable base. The current and next month data will provide a clearer picture as they have limited base advantage. Still, indications are that demand is normalising. Last month's data show a broad-based recovery in the domestic...