India’s life insurers to get the last hurrah on growth before flatlining

From 2023-24 onwards, maturity proceeds from all life insurance policies where the annual premium exceeds Rs 5,00,000 will be taxed in the hands of the beneficiary (Representative Image)

Highlights The growth picture of life insurance companies is grim in the wake of new tax rules that come into effect from April 1 February business metrics show a peek into the impact of the budget’s tax proposals that will affect insurers adversely Most insurers reported a drop in their business growth during February with LIC showing 19% fall in first year premium March may show a sharp growth as Indians with fat pockets make the final dash to get tax-free insurance policies...