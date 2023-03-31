India’s gaming ecosystem deserves policy handholding

The Indian gaming market is expected to grow to $5 billion in 2025 from $2.8 billion in 2022 which is a compounded annual growth rate of 28-30%

Highlights The Indian gaming market is expected to grow to $5 billion in 2025 from $2.8 billion in 2022 which is a compounded annual growth rate of 28-30 percent India's proportion of New Paying Users (NPUs) in gaming sector has grown at the fastest rate in the world, rising from 40% in 2020 to 50% in 2021 Rules and regulation around gaming needs simplification as they are completely outdated The official attempts and knee-jerk actions in equating gaming with wagering or gambling should...