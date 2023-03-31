English
    India’s gaming ecosystem deserves policy handholding

    To encourage entrepreneurship in gaming, accommodative policies in the form of tax benefits could be extended, on basis of revenue or exports or new jobs creation

    Srinath Sridharan
    March 31, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
    The Indian gaming market is expected to grow to $5 billion in 2025 from $2.8 billion in 2022 which is a compounded annual growth rate of 28-30%

    Highlights The Indian gaming market is expected to grow to $5 billion in 2025 from $2.8 billion in 2022 which is a compounded annual growth rate of 28-30 percent India's proportion of New Paying Users (NPUs) in gaming sector has grown at the fastest rate in the world, rising from 40% in 2020 to 50% in 2021 Rules and regulation around gaming needs simplification as they are completely outdated The official attempts and knee-jerk actions in equating gaming with wagering or gambling should...

