India’s F&O market is in a state of flux, how it will affect trading

Given the superior returns possible via leverage in derivatives, the lure of derivative trading has been stronger than that of cash equities.

India’s futures and options (F&O) market has been in a state of flux recently, with changes being made across contracts in terms of lot sizes as well as expiry cycles. For example, it was only in May when the BSE had relaunched its Sensex and Bankex derivative contracts with reduced lot-sizes and expiry-cycles changed from Thursday to Friday. Barely three months later, the expiry cycle for Bankex has been changed from Friday to Monday. The NSE has been no different....