    Indian Ocean Dipole effect could mitigate El Nino impact on India: RBI research

    Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said in an update on 20 July 2023: ‘The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is currently neutral. All models suggest a positive IOD is likely to develop in the coming months’

    Manas Chakravarty
    June 26, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST
    IOD refers to the Indian Ocean Dipole, which measures the difference in sea surface temperatures between the western and eastern parts of the Indian Ocean

    With a strong El Nino worrying policymakers, a study by RBI researchers Saurabh Ghosh and Kaustubh titled ‘Weather Events and their Impact on Growth and Inflation in India’ gives reasons for hope. The study says, ‘our data analysis highlights that a single adverse weather event (e.g., El Niño) may not be a threat to macroeconomic stability, but we need to be vigilant on other factors, such as IOD oscillations, local supply chain disruptions caused by acute climate events, and...

