India PMI: Selling price inflation accelerates to strongest in over a decade 

What will be a source of concern, though, is that output inflation has surged

The S&P Global India Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came in at a solid 59.4 for June 2023, indicating a sharp expansion in activity from the previous month. The PMI is a month-on-month indicator, so the lower reading compared to the previous two months (see chart) is only to be expected, simply because the readings for April and May 2023 were very high. As the chart shows, both the services and manufacturing sectors showed strong growth from the previous...