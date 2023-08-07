English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    INDIA must find that ideological bond to stand a chance against NDA in 2024 polls

    Assembly elections in five states, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chattisgarh and Mizoram will precede the 18th national election in 2024. These are critical for both the coalitions

    Suvashis Maitra
    August 07, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
    INDIA must find that ideological bond to stand a chance against NDA in 2024 polls

    Third meet of INDIA bloc is scheduled on August 31- September 1 in Mumbai.

    Highlights:  BJP-led NDA alliance is 318 seats strong in Lok Sabha while opposition-alliance INDIA has 135  PM Modi has reacted to the alliance INDIA voluntarily, unusual for him  Acronym INDIA evokes nationalistic emotions which the BJP wants a monopoly of Both NDA and INDIA have parties without a single MP in parliament   Seat-sharing agreement is critical for INDIA to staunch in-fighting among partners  A common ideology bond is a must for the INDIA alliance to counter BJP   With only about eight months to go...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | America’s problems shouldn’t be the world’s headache

      Aug 4, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: M&M’s move to buy stake in RBL Bank, Power Grid and NTPC's over ambitious cap...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers