INDIA must find that ideological bond to stand a chance against NDA in 2024 polls

Third meet of INDIA bloc is scheduled on August 31- September 1 in Mumbai.

Highlights: BJP-led NDA alliance is 318 seats strong in Lok Sabha while opposition-alliance INDIA has 135 PM Modi has reacted to the alliance INDIA voluntarily, unusual for him Acronym INDIA evokes nationalistic emotions which the BJP wants a monopoly of Both NDA and INDIA have parties without a single MP in parliament Seat-sharing agreement is critical for INDIA to staunch in-fighting among partners A common ideology bond is a must for the INDIA alliance to counter BJP With only about eight months to go...