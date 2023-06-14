In The Money | Using Vega to navigate vagaries of the market

Higher the volatility higher is the option premium. Vega is the Greek which measures this relationship and it is the change in option premium for a unit percentage change in volatility.

In recent editions of In the Money, we have looked at how the option price has multiple drivers called the Greeks. We have covered three Greeks so far – Delta, Gamma, and Theta. Delta drives option premium with movements in the underlying spot, while Gamma drives Delta itself, and Theta drives the time-based erosion of option premium. However, an option trader can strike the right chord with these three Greeks and still end up with a loss because there’s a...