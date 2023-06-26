In The Money | Take the pulse of the market with put-call ratio

In the simplest sense, we sell call options when we are bearish, and we sell put options when we are bullish.

We have traversed a fourth of the way in this series, having covered jargons, practical concepts and Greeks in options trading. We also introduced some trading strategies. For example, what would you do if you expect the market to rise on the expiry day or what should your strategy be if you expect volatility to fall or which strategy should you employ if there’s a major event on the horizon? But how do you form such views about the market?...