English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    In The Money: Key rules of Greek interplay

    At any point in time, an option trader must deal with everything changing all at once. The underlying could be trending while volatility is rising, and of course, time keeps passing. So, a successful option trader needs to be hawk-eyed about all of Greeks all of the time, as well as their interactions Ananya Roy

    Ananya Roy
    June 19, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST
    In The Money: Key rules of Greek interplay

    What is significant for option traders, though, is that it’s only in the theoretical world that Greeks act in silos. Practically, you would not see just the underlying moving, or just the volatility changing.

    In the last few weeks, we have covered the four most important Greeks which drive option prices – Delta which drives option premium with movements in the underlying, Gamma which drives Delta itself, Theta which drives time-based erosion of option-premium, and Vega which moves option-prices with volatility. There is a fifth Greek - ‘Rho’ - which drives option prices with interest-rates. But, since interest-rates remain largely stable, the impact of Rho is insignificant for most option traders. What is significant...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Requiem for India’s infra dream or a reality in the making?

      Jun 16, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: US drug shortages an opportunity for India, investment advisers at risk of phas...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers