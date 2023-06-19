In The Money: Key rules of Greek interplay

What is significant for option traders, though, is that it’s only in the theoretical world that Greeks act in silos. Practically, you would not see just the underlying moving, or just the volatility changing.

In the last few weeks, we have covered the four most important Greeks which drive option prices – Delta which drives option premium with movements in the underlying, Gamma which drives Delta itself, Theta which drives time-based erosion of option-premium, and Vega which moves option-prices with volatility. There is a fifth Greek - ‘Rho’ - which drives option prices with interest-rates. But, since interest-rates remain largely stable, the impact of Rho is insignificant for most option traders. What is significant...