In The Money | Gamma’s the next Greek on the options trading block

Delta is the first order derivative and Gamma is the second order derivative of option price, and why Gamma matters for option-traders.

Last week, in our new series on options trading, you read about the first step towards mastering options is to master the factors which make options tick, the Greeks. We also explored Delta, the first Greek. This week, we shall take it up a notch with the next Greek, Gamma. What is Gamma? We had seen how Delta measures the rate of change of option-price for a unit change in the underlying price. Gamma takes it a step further and measures...