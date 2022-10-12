English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    IMF World Economic Outlook: Consumption to drive India’s growth in the near term

    With exports slowing down and only a tepid rise in investment demand, consumption will continue to be the mainstay of Indian growth

    Manas Chakravarty
    October 12, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST
    IMF World Economic Outlook: Consumption to drive India’s growth in the near term

    IMF (Source: Reuters/File)

    Highlights  IMF forecasts India’s GDP growth at 6.8 percent in the current fiscal year and 6.1 percent in 2022-23  Investment demand will pick up, but will be nowhere near the peaks reached earlier  Export growth will falter due to the slowdown in the global economy  Inflation is forecast at 6.9 percent in 2022-23 and 5.1 percent in 2023-24  The fiscal deficit and government debt will remain high for the foreseeable future  India’s share of the world economy will continue to grow  The International Monetary Fund’s latest...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | IT big boy TCS sets the earnings ball rolling, all eyes on macros

      Oct 11, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Market's message for traders, digital currency's impact on commercial banking, IDBI Bank's privatisation plan may be mistimed and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers