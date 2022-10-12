IMF World Economic Outlook: Consumption to drive India’s growth in the near term

IMF (Source: Reuters/File)

Highlights IMF forecasts India’s GDP growth at 6.8 percent in the current fiscal year and 6.1 percent in 2022-23 Investment demand will pick up, but will be nowhere near the peaks reached earlier Export growth will falter due to the slowdown in the global economy Inflation is forecast at 6.9 percent in 2022-23 and 5.1 percent in 2023-24 The fiscal deficit and government debt will remain high for the foreseeable future India’s share of the world economy will continue to grow The International Monetary Fund’s latest...