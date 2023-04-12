English
    IMF sees real rates falling sharply, but don’t ignore the caveats

    The IMF is projecting a significant fall in real interest rates in emerging economies in the long term with that of China to be near zero by 2050 led by demographics and productivity factors

    Aparna Iyer
    April 12, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST
    Highlights IMF expects real interest rates to decline over the long term in advanced and emerging market economies Demographics and factor productivity would be key factors behind this fall The fund sees China’s real interest rates nearing zero by 2050 The caveats to the expectation is need for elevated government borrowing or deepening of current financial fragmentation IMF’s views contrast with that of select economists such as Larry Summers who expect prolonged high real rates Among private forecasters and policy advisors, the International Monetary Fund’s...

