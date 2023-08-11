If we play our cards right, India can grow rich before she grows old, says Neelkanth Mishra

Mishra predicts that, in 2024, earnings expectations will start getting revised downward, the equity risk premium will start to rise and bring down valuations

Neelkanth Mishra, Chief Economist at Axis Bank and Head of Global Research at Axis Capital, in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Vatsala Kamat, tells us that demographically India is at a point where financial savings surge, which, combined with unintended inflows into equities, will keep price-earnings multiples high. Even if global flows moderate, that may not be enough to bring down the markets. While he sees earnings growth in India in the mid-teens for the next few years, he cautions that...