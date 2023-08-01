English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    IDFC First Bank needs an opex fix to remain in good books of investors

    IDFC First Bank has made hefty investments in tech and personnel as it grew its business. While most of the positives have been baked into market valuations, elevated operating expenses are a dampener

    Aparna Iyer
    August 01, 2023 / 08:05 AM IST
    IDFC First Bank needs an opex fix to remain in good books of investors

    IDFC First Bank's Q1 has an opex warning

    Highlights IDFC First Bank’s operating expenses rose 37.4 percent in Q1 of FY24 The bank has made large investments in tech, personnel as well as its credit card business The lender’s market valuation matches that of large banks such as IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank The bank’s loan book growth is robust and management’s outlook is optimistic Keeping a lid on operating expenses is key to the bank to boost its return ratios   IDFC First Bank Ltd has made giant strides in morphing into a...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Even in a weakened state, China's overhang over metals to continue

      Jul 31, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's drug regulation process needs overhaul, price hikes effect Dr Lal PathL...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers