IDFC First Bank needs an opex fix to remain in good books of investors

IDFC First Bank's Q1 has an opex warning

Highlights IDFC First Bank’s operating expenses rose 37.4 percent in Q1 of FY24 The bank has made large investments in tech, personnel as well as its credit card business The lender’s market valuation matches that of large banks such as IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank The bank’s loan book growth is robust and management’s outlook is optimistic Keeping a lid on operating expenses is key to the bank to boost its return ratios IDFC First Bank Ltd has made giant strides in morphing into a...