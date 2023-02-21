English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : MC PRO Masters Virtual with SMC Global on 22nd Feb @ 5pm. 
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    HZL-Vedanta: Government’s opposition to the zinc deal has a surprising escape clause

    HZL’s proposed acquisition of Vedanta’s international assets cannot proceed without the government’s approval. But the opposition seems more to the mode than the deal

    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    February 21, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
    HZL-Vedanta: Government’s opposition to the zinc deal has a surprising escape clause

    HZL’s move to acquire the international zinc assets of Vedanta was a bit puzzling from the start because it was unclear if the government supported the move

    The government seems to have strongly opposed Hindustan Zinc’s proposal to acquire Vedanta’s international zinc assets. Or has it? What’s surprising is it took so long to do so. But even more surprising is that the government’s letter opposing the deal, intentionally or not, suggests a way out. HZL’s move to acquire the international zinc assets of Vedanta was a bit puzzling from the start because it was unclear if the government supported the move. Usually, in such transactions it’s...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Adverse times may see FMCG companies focus on core strengths

      Feb 20, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Supply chain disruption main cause of inflation, Pakistan's bankruptcy weakens ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers