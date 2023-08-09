How long RBI pauses would depend on how strong growth is

Monetary policy and trade-off

Highlights A status quo outcome from the current policy meeting that concludes on August 10 is almost guaranteed So far, high frequency economic data have strengthened the case for a strong GDP expansion this year As the economy recovers, the trickle-down effect will come into play Banks are seeing an improvement in their loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) In agriculture, though El Nino remains a threat, the impact on monsoon and sowing seems to be limited For monetary policy, this means that...