English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    How long RBI pauses would depend on how strong growth is

    While the outlook on inflation is uncertain, what will really move the needle for RBI is how strong the economy remains

    Padmaparna Ghosh
    August 09, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST
    How long RBI pauses would depend on how strong growth is

    Monetary policy and trade-off

    Highlights A status quo outcome from the current policy meeting that concludes on August 10 is almost guaranteed So far, high frequency economic data have strengthened the case for a strong GDP expansion this year As the economy recovers, the trickle-down effect will come into play Banks are seeing an improvement in their loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) In agriculture, though El Nino remains a threat, the impact on monsoon and sowing seems to be limited For monetary policy, this means that...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Gland Pharma on a comeback trail 

      Aug 8, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: MPC likely to vote for status quo, China's exclusion from global capital contin...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers