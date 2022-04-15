English
    How Elon Musk could fund his $43bn Twitter takeover

    Share pledges and finding a deep-pocketed partner among ways Tesla chief could pay for his latest scheme

    Financial Times
    Elon Musk told the US SEC in a filing on April 14 that he wanted to buy out Twitter at $54.20 a share and a valuation of $43 billion. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    The funding is far from secured. Just like four years ago, when Elon Musk famously claimed he had “funding secured” to delist electric car maker Tesla, the mercurial entrepreneur’s $43bn bid to take Twitter private will come down to whether he has the cash to carry out his plan and can coax the company’s board to go along with it. Some analysts on Wall Street warned Musk’s $54.20 a share offer may not satisfy Twitter’s board — its stock traded above...

