English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    How effective will Japan’s Indo-Pacific initiative be?

    India seeks to cooperate for an architecture that ensures peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region without any aggressive stance 

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    March 23, 2023 / 08:46 AM IST
    How effective will Japan’s Indo-Pacific initiative be?

    The plan Kishida announced in New Delhi is seen as Tokyo's bid to forge stronger ties with countries in South and Southeast Asia to counter China's growing assertiveness there

    Highlights Japan announced a new plan for the Indo-Pacific region Tokyo pledged $75 billion to the region via private investment and yen loans  Japan’s cash push is primarily aimed at countering China’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific belt  Tokyo recognises India’s growing importance in the world order Other countries such as the US and Australia also have their perceptions about the region India, in its interest, prefers an inclusive approach to tackle the regional challenges A coherent Indo-Pacific vision may take time to crystallise The region that comprises...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Banking crisis: Will Powell pause?

      Mar 22, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India likely to maintain growth momentum, gold is back in the limelight, China'...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers