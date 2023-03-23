How effective will Japan’s Indo-Pacific initiative be?

The plan Kishida announced in New Delhi is seen as Tokyo's bid to forge stronger ties with countries in South and Southeast Asia to counter China's growing assertiveness there

Highlights Japan announced a new plan for the Indo-Pacific region Tokyo pledged $75 billion to the region via private investment and yen loans Japan’s cash push is primarily aimed at countering China’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific belt Tokyo recognises India’s growing importance in the world order Other countries such as the US and Australia also have their perceptions about the region India, in its interest, prefers an inclusive approach to tackle the regional challenges A coherent Indo-Pacific vision may take time to crystallise The region that comprises...