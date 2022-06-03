How about a preventive health plan for India’s MSMEs?

a fifth of MSMEs are in rural India and MSMEs contribute significantly to employment with more than 140 million jobs generated. (Representational Image; Source: ShutterStock)

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises – MSMEs – are undoubtedly the framework around which India’s economic activity is built. There are nearly 6.4 crore such units which contribute a third of India’s manufacturing output, a quarter of India’s services GDP and nearly half – 45 per cent – of the country’s exports. More crucially, a fifth of MSMEs are in rural India and MSMEs contribute significantly to employment with more than 140 million jobs generated. Without this MSME sector,...