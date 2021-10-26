HDFC Life, ICICI Pru Life face tough balancing act as reinsurers raise rates

HDFC Life Insurance and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported impressive headline numbers for the September quarter. Annual premium equivalent (APE) or the normalised revenue grew 19 percent for HDFC Life and 35 percent for ICICI Pru Life and the companies sounded confident about business prospects. Yet, shares of these companies languished after their results were announced. Moderation in the margin-accretive retail term insurance business has tempered investor expectations. Share of the protection business in the total APE declined at both HDFC Life and ICICI Pru Life...