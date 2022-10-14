English
    Has growth in two-wheeler sales hit a saturation point?

    Demand weakness in entry-level 2Ws can be attributed to about 52 per cent penetration in the addressable market, along with higher cost of ownership

    Vatsala Kamat
    October 14, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
    Has growth in two-wheeler sales hit a saturation point?

    Mass market 2W sales sluggish as rural demand yet to pick up 2W prices up by 45 per cent but rural income up by 20 per cent Little over half the target market owns a 2W 2W industry volumes reset at lower levels 'While India is showing signs of revival, Bharat is yet to perform'- is the common refrain from analysts and industry to portray the K-shaped economic recovery from the pandemic-led slowdown. It implies strong traction in consumption by the higher economic...

