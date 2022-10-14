Has growth in two-wheeler sales hit a saturation point?

Highlights Mass market 2W sales sluggish as rural demand yet to pick up 2W prices up by 45 per cent but rural income up by 20 per cent Little over half the target market owns a 2W 2W industry volumes reset at lower levels ‘While India is showing signs of revival, Bharat is yet to perform’- is the common refrain from analysts and industry to portray the K-shaped economic recovery from the pandemic-led slowdown. It implies strong traction in consumption by the higher economic...