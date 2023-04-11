English
    Green Pivot | Can Musk magic break the climate curse?

    Tesla’s road map for a sustainable energy future is a simplified model that does not capture the realities of developing nations such as India

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    April 11, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST
    Green Pivot | Can Musk magic break the climate curse?

    There was considerable interest in the details of Tesla’s Master Plan Part 3 as the previous two instalments in 2006 and 2016 had laid out Musk’s vision for the electric carmaker

    Highlights Tesla Master Plan Part 3 suggests ways to fight climate change globally Suggests actions to build a sustainable energy future Estimates resources required to achieve targets The global plan is an extrapolation of a US model and suffers from simplification The proposal does not capture the handicap of developing nations Musk’s ideation though adds a new dimension to the climate crusade Elon Musk loves to think big and bold. In the latest instance of his visionary ideation, Tesla, the crown jewel of Elon’s empire, has...

