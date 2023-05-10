Green Pivot: A collaborative strategy critical to critical minerals

At present, India is completely dependent on imports, mainly from China, for its lithium needs. (Representative image)

Highlights Rajasthan lithium find triggers hope for self-sufficiency in this critical mineral Critical minerals key to India’s climate ambition Many countries realise the importance of a collaborative critical minerals strategy The G7 nations are already working on measures to mitigate supply-chain challenges for critical minerals India as G20 head can help to forge a wider global alliance on critical minerals If India succeeds, it will add heft to its fight against climate change India’s quest for critical minerals is likely to have got a big boost...