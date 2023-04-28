English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Godrej Consumer’s price tag for Raymond’s FMCG brands leaves little room for error

    Justifying the Rs 2825 crore it is paying to Raymond to acquire these brands depends on Godrej Consumer executing its plan to perfection

    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    April 28, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST
    Godrej Consumer’s price tag for Raymond’s FMCG brands leaves little room for error

    Godrej Consumer acquires Raymond's FMCG brands, but investors are worried

    Highlights: Investors are wary at the price paid for Godrej Consumer’s acquisition of Raymond’s FMCG brands, its shares were down by around 5 percent at 12.45pm  While the price of Rs 2825 crore seems high for a business with sales of Rs 622 crore in FY23 and EBITDA margin in high single-digits, the company points to cash on books and tax benefits worth Rs 500 crore as adjustments  Godrej Consumer expects that EBITDA margins will double in FY25 and it will work...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Oil prices under pressure again

      Apr 27, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Overseas migration is a no-brainer, mall revenues register a strong rise, the e...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers