Go long on electric vehicle battery storage 

R Srinivasan Batteries have suddenly become the hottest sector in India. Just last week, energy, retail and data giant Reliance Industries bought out battery technology developer Lithium Werks for about $60 million. While the deal includes a manufacturing line in China, the key part of the acquisition is Lithium Werk’s portfolio of 219 battery technology patents. Earlier in February, Reliance New Energy had shelled out over Rs 50 crore for an undisclosed stake in Bengaluru-based start-up Altigreen. Key again, is...