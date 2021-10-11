Global tax deal’s impact on India: The devil is in the details

PC-Shutterstock.

If technology has helped businesses to break international boundaries, it's now prompting nations to bring parity in tax laws across borders. Four months after seven rich countries -- the Group of Seven (G-7) -- had agreed on a 15 per cent global minimum corporate tax in June this year, 136 nations, including India, under the aegis of the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), sided with the G-7 agreement last Friday, setting the stage for a new global taxation regime. “Today’s agreement...