Global rate gaps loom large for investors

Jun 1, 2022

The divergences beyond the coming months could be greater still

Claire Jones Amid market sell-offs and surging inflation, central banks in the US and Europe are searching for a sweet spot in monetary policy — to make enough rate rises to dent inflation but not push economies into brutal recessions. In Asia, central bankers are in a very different place. In China, private lenders have recently cut their main mortgage interest rate by the most on record. The Bank of Japan also has maintained its vow to keep yields at zero...