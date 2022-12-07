English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Look Weak Despite Rally
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Geopolitics an emerging frontier for companies’ investment canvas

    Friend-shoring now seeks to secure a partnership model that covers those nation-states that share more than the US’ or EU’s view of open markets, labour, and environmental standards Kelkar

    Vivek Y Kelkar
    December 07, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST
    Geopolitics an emerging frontier for companies’ investment canvas

    Representative image

    Highlights The US rivalry with China and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have entirely changed the rules whereby firms assessed political risk The norms and institutions of the country where companies seek entry will be viewed from new lenses—democracy, foreign policy, geopolitical alignment, and political and social values Friend-shoring will require a strategic focus that is based on cost, product, and political sensitivity The cost of tariffs or the extreme case of sanctions is not restricted to just direct and indirect costs but...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | All eyes on rate verdict, but MPC is all too aware of over-tightening

      Dec 6, 2022 / 04:56 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: All is not well with Nifty, OPEC’s decision explained, core inflation a sore spot for markets, unsettling times in Twitter, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers