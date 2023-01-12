Wall Street’s top cop trains his sights on crypto

Jan 12, 2023 / 12:54 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

A conviction of Bankman-Fried would push Damian Williams further into the limelight.

Joe Miller in New York Damian Williams made history well before he brought criminal charges against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried over “one of the biggest financial frauds”. In late 2021, the Brooklyn-born son of Jamaican immigrants became the first black person to be sworn in as the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, the storied branch of American justice whose jurisdiction includes Wall Street and, by extension, global finance. In a ceremony at the Harlem Armory — paid for...